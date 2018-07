The BIB has already recommended the California Feetwarmers (USA) - their sound, though strictly jazz, should appeal to many BIB readers. Since 8 July the Feetwarmers have played eleven dates here in eleven days, then five dates in Britain, including the Edinburgh Jazz Festival , and returned to Ireland this week. Most of their dates over here are part of the north-west's Earagail Arts Festival , who saw them in Ballybofey, writes:Their remaining dates here, both in Donegal, are:Sat. 28th (tonight): Teach Hiudai Beag, Gaoth Dobhair (Gweedore, Co. Donegal), 11.00 p.m., €10Sun. 29th: The Mountain Stage, Arranmore Island, 10.00 p.m. (part of Swell Festival)

