30 July 2018

Bluegrass in the Park: Phantompickers at Marlay Park, 4 Aug. 2018

The Phantompickers at Marlay Park, 2017: (l-r) T.J. Screene, Grainne 
Quinlan, Conor Daly, Léo Guillot (F), Patrick Simpson, Aran Sheehan

Thanks to Patrick Simpson for this news from the Dublin bluegrass community:

There will be 'Bluegrass in the Park' this Saturday (4 Aug. 2018) in Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, with our band the Phantompickers. We are performing as part of the CoCo Markets 'Summer of Music' from 2.00 to 3.30 p.m. The event has been posted on the DLR events website with a band description, and more information can be found on the Bluestack Mountain Boys page on FaceBook. We're hoping that the rain will hold off to give us a chance to play our material, as it is a beautiful location and we are looking forward to picking a few classics and beyond. Hope y'all can make it.

For more information or bookings, contact Patrick Simpson: tel. (+353 87 6622362) or e-mail.

The photo above shows the band and its audience in the refreshments area of the market in 2017. The lineup for 2018 is the same, except for Léo Guillot (from France) and Conor Daly; so the Phantompickers this year will be a five-piece with Stephen Wright on banjo.

And this recent photo shows T.J., Aran, Patrick, and Conor with Greg Blake and Jeff Scroggins after the successful tour in July by Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA).

