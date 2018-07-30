Bluegrass in the Park: Phantompickers at Marlay Park, 4 Aug. 2018
The Phantompickers at Marlay Park, 2017: (l-r) T.J. Screene, Grainne
Quinlan, Conor Daly, Léo Guillot (F), Patrick Simpson, Aran Sheehan
Quinlan, Conor Daly, Léo Guillot (F), Patrick Simpson, Aran Sheehan
Thanks to Patrick Simpson for this news from the Dublin bluegrass community:
There will be 'Bluegrass in the Park' this Saturday (4 Aug. 2018) in Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, with our band the Phantompickers. We are performing as part of the CoCo Markets 'Summer of Music' from 2.00 to 3.30 p.m. The event has been posted on the DLR events website with a band description, and more information can be found on the Bluestack Mountain Boys page on FaceBook. We're hoping that the rain will hold off to give us a chance to play our material, as it is a beautiful location and we are looking forward to picking a few classics and beyond. Hope y'all can make it.
For more information or bookings, contact Patrick Simpson: tel. (+353 87 6622362) or e-mail.
recent photo shows T.J., Aran, Patrick, and Conor with Greg Blake and Jeff Scroggins after the successful tour in July by Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA).
Labels: Bands, Gigs, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home