My wife, Heidi Carson-Hair , is holding Bluegrass Fiddle and Mandolin Workshops in the North Coast at White Park Bay Bothy , Co. Antrim, next week.Heidi completed a course with Mark O'Connor and will be sharing the O'Connor Method during these sessions. She is one of only four O’Connor Method approved teachers on the island of Ireland.

