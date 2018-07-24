Bluegrass fiddle and mandolin workshops in Co. Antrim, 30 July-3 Aug. 2018
My wife, Heidi Carson-Hair, is holding Bluegrass Fiddle and Mandolin Workshops in the North Coast at White Park Bay Bothy, Co. Antrim, next week.
Heidi completed a course with Mark O'Connor and will be sharing the O'Connor Method during these sessions. She is one of only four O’Connor Method approved teachers on the island of Ireland.
As shown on the flyer image, workshops are held from 4.00 to 5.30 p.m. each day from Mon. 30 July to Fri. 3 Aug., at £60 for the week or £15 per session. Registration forms must be filled out beforehand and can be picked up from the Bothy. Phone Heidi Carson-Hair at 07739026811 for further details.
