A new old-time band: Dublin's Atlantic Stringband
The Atlantic Stringband at the Grand Social: (l-r) T.J.,
Conor, Patrick, Cáolan, Ryan
Thanks to T.J. Screene, co-organiser of Bluegrass Camp Ireland, for the exciting news that five young Dublin pickers (including T.J.) have just formed a traditional old-time string band - the Atlantic Stringband, with its own Facebook page.
They played their first gig together at McNeill's of Capel St. (a video of them playing 'Greasy coat' is on McNeill's Facebook), followed that with others including the Dublin Goes Country event ten days ago, and are already receiving inquiries for gigs and festivals. The Grand Social's live video of the Atlantic Stringband performing during 'Dublin Goes Country' can also be seen on the band's Facebook.
For bookings and more information, contact the band by mobile (087 2477487) or e-mail.
