10 July 2018

3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree - THIS WEEKEND

Tony O'Brien, leader of Woodbine and organiser of the Jamboree, announces:

With our 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree only a few days away (Fri. 13th & Sat. 14th) we look forward to meeting all our old friends and hopefully make some new ones. A great lineup for both nights, and shows finishing at 11.30 p.m. at the latest - there will be a good old jam after the shows, so anyone who plays bring your instrument for the afters jam session. Full details at www.wbine.com/jamboree.html.

The BIB editor likes this recent photo of Woodbine from the Jamboree's Facebook, where it is accompanied by a 2013 YouTube video by John Dowling.

