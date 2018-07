With our 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree only a few days away (Fri. 13th & Sat. 14th) we look forward to meeting all our old friends and hopefully make some new ones. A great lineup for both nights, and shows finishing at 11.30 p.m. at the latest - there will be a good old jam after the shows, so anyone who plays bring your instrument for the afters jam session. Full details at www.wbine.com/jamboree.html

