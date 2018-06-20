Whiskey Deaf (USA) in Ireland, 23 Aug.-4 Sept. 2018
As reported in the BIB on 15 June, the lineup for the 24th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival includes Whiskey Deaf from California. The duet configuration of the band, consisting of Annie Staninec (fiddle) and John Kael (guitar, mandolin, banjo), was here in 2015. John writes that he and Annie are excited to be returning to Ireland:
Annie has been busy touring with various bands in the US and teaching at camps and festivals, and the last time she was in Ireland was when she was touring with Rod Stewart for a year in 2016 and played Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. We're expecting smaller crowds for our modest venture ;-). I continue playing with our Whiskey Deaf group and teaching here and there as usual.
As in 2015, Annie and John will be giving workshops at the Dunmore East festival. Moreover, at Dunmore East Whiskey Deaf will be a four-piece band, augmented by Yoseff Tucker (guitarist, singer, and songwriter, who plays in several bands in the US) and Katya Polovina, 'a great bass player and singer who used to be more in the jazz and singer-songwriter world, but has been focusing on traditional bluegrass the last few years' (John).
After Dunmore East, Annie and John will take a break in Ennis before playing as a duet at the Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast, on Thursday 30 August and for the whole weekend (31 Aug.-2 Sept.) at the Omagh Bluegrass Festival. Their last scheduled gig will be on Monday 3 Sept. at the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. They will be in Dublin on Tuesday 4 September, which just happens to be the day of the weekly Dublin Bluegrass Jam at Sin É on Ormond Quay...
Their full schedule in Ireland is:
Thurs. 23rd-Sat. 25th Aug.: Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, Co. Waterford (4-piece). John and Annie will give two traditional bluegrass guitar and fiddle workshops on Friday 24 August. Places are €10 and pre-booking is essential.
Sun. 26th-Wed. 29th: Ennis, Co. Clare (off)
Thurs. 30th: Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast (duet)
Fri. 31st-Sun. 2nd Sept.: Bluegrass Music Festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone (duet)
Mon. 3rd: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone (duet)
Tues. 4th: in Dublin...
John can be contacted by 'phone (+1 831 239 7742) or e-mail. Workshop places can be booked with Mick Daly by 'phone (051 878 832 / 087 256 2899) or e-mail.
