Thanks to singer/ songwriter Gary Gene Ferguson (USA) for new information on one of the shows in his tour next month with(dobro) and(banjo). The Roots Room gig on 11 July will be at the Bourbon Bar next to Kennedy's, Rockwood Parade, Sligo town, 8.00 to 11.00 p.m. More on the tour can be seen here

Labels: concerts, Songwriting, Venues, Visiting players