The Small Glories at Leap, Sat. 9 June 2018
A second reminder from Tom Stapleton that Canadian folk powerhouse pair The Small Glories - Cara Luft (clawhammer banjo, guitar) and J.D. Edwards (guitar, harmonica) - will be playing at Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary) this coming Saturday (9 June).
Seats can be reserved by phoning or texting 087 2238040. Eight videos are on the Small Glories website. Tom draws the show specially to the attention of lovers of Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, the Wailin' Jennys, and Shovels & Rope.
The Small Glories' tour in Ireland, which begins tonight (6 June), comes at the end of a tour including Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain. All dates are on the BIB calendar.
Labels: Americana, Folk, Promoters, Tours, Weather. Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home