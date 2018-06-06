The deep secrets of bluegrass music
Watching short films of Jimmy Martin in later life from the SkitRichards YouTube channel brought me to another channel and the video 'Carlton Haney, Jimmy Martin, and Bluegrass Pythagoras', made c.1998.
In this video the legendary bluegrass promoter Carlton Haney talks for almost a solid twenty minutes, with interjections by Jimmy Martin, about the features that make the music of Bill Monroe unique, and the occasion that inspired the idea of the first three-day bluegrass festival.
Just to watch the faces of these two future members of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame is worth the time in itself, but one can also get some feel of the cement, gravel, and iron that went into the foundations of the music.
