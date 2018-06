The BIB learns with great regret of the death of Stacy Phillips (73), performer, teacher, and prolific writer on the dobro and fiddle in American traditional music, bluegrass, and a range of other genres. From the urban north-eastern USA like such banjoists asand, he also (like them) was not only a master of the instruments but an expert, industrious, scholarly, and humorous communicator of knowledge about them.More details are on his website and on Bluegrass Today

