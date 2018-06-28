Rye River Band - regular gigs and a special show (16 Aug. 2018)
Rye River Band, based in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, who sends:
Just a short email to let you know that founding members of the Rye River Band - myself (vocals, guitar, mandolin, harmonica) and accordionist Paddy Faughnan will be joined by Kenmare-based fiddle player Joe Thoma in Crowley’s Bar, Henry St., Kenmare, on Thursday night 16 August. Folk/roots - both originals and standards music.
The full current Rye River Band - Pat, Patsy Treacy (electric guitar), Don Knox (violin, harmonica, vocals), Eugene Burns (drums), and either Michael 'Smithy' Smith or Ciaran Broughan on bass guitar and vocals - took part in the 2nd BAND Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, last weekend. They have a regular fortnightly residency at the celebrated Brazen Head, 20 Bridge St. Lower, Dublin 8. The next three appearances on their online schedule are all at the Brazen Head: on Saturday 30 June, Saturday 14 July, and Saturday 28 July, all at 10.00 p.m. On Saturday 4 August they will be playing at Blessington Lakes, Blessington, Co. Wicklow, starting at 9.00 p.m.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home