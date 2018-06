Thanks toof the Rye River Band , based in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, who sends:The full current Rye River Band - Pat,(electric guitar),(violin, harmonica, vocals),(drums), and eitheroron bass guitar and vocals - took part in the 2nd BAND Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, last weekend. They have a regular fortnightly residency at the celebrated Brazen Head , 20 Bridge St. Lower, Dublin 8. The next three appearances on their online schedule are all at the Brazen Head: on Saturday 30 June, Saturday 14 July, and Saturday 28 July, all at 10.00 p.m. On Saturday 4 August they will be playing at Blessington Lakes, Blessington, Co. Wicklow, starting at 9.00 p.m.

Labels: Americana, Bands, Venues