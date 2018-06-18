'Roots Freeway' back on the air from 2 June
Apologies to all for a late announcement that the new three-month series of Niall Toner's show 'Roots Freeway' began on RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday 2 June, and has already gone through three episodes. Niall announced on his Facebook on 30 May:
Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes today, but what I'm really excited about is that ROOTS FREEWAY returns to RTE RADIO ONE on SATURDAY next, June the 2nd, for a three month run. This is the radio show on the national airwaves where you can hear loads of great ROOTS music, including so much of the amazing stuff that's being produced locally! Listen out for new releases from UNWANTED, MULES AND MEN, BLUE LIGHT SMUGGLERS, FREDDIE WHITE, RACHEAL GRACE, JOHN PRINE, and loads more! Spread the word...
