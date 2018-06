Acid Celtgrass band Mules & Men are pleased to announce the release of their debut single 'Procrastination blues' on 13 June. The offical video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpIV8v7OzVE To celebrate their introduction to the world proper, they will be performing a show at the American Bar, Belfast , on 13 June at 8.30 p.m. June also sees them performing at the Dunfanaghy BAND Festival , and July at the Ardara Bluegrass Festival 'See you on the road folks. Keep up to date on our Facebook page' 2018'Mules & Men have been reinterpreting bluegrass and folk styles into a style of their own. With three-part harmonies, blazing string playing, and solid songwriting, this band has been bringing audiences to a standstill all over the country.'

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Launch, Recordings, Venues