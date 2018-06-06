'Procrastination blues' from Mules & Men: launch 13 June in Belfast
Thanks to Mules & Men for this press release:
Acid Celtgrass band Mules & Men are pleased to announce the release of their debut single 'Procrastination blues' on 13 June. The offical video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpIV8v7OzVE.
To celebrate their introduction to the world proper, they will be performing a show at the American Bar, Belfast, on 13 June at 8.30 p.m. June also sees them performing at the Dunfanaghy BAND Festival, and July at the Ardara Bluegrass Festival.
'See you on the road folks. Keep up to date on our Facebook page' - John Denby 2018
'Mules & Men have been reinterpreting bluegrass and folk styles into a style of their own. With three-part harmonies, blazing string playing, and solid songwriting, this band has been bringing audiences to a standstill all over the country.'
