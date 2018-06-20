Po' Ramblin' Boys (USA) on a roll
The Po' Ramblin' Boys from east Tennessee (see the BIB for 17 April 2017 and several later posts) have had to postpone coming to Ireland this year, but back home their career is advancing by leaps and bounds in the meantime.
A warmly worded feature by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today announces that the Boys are now signed up with Rounder Records, Rainmaker Management, and Crossover Touring: 'All three companies represent only top entertainers in niche markets, with a record of success in bringing them to their full potential that has few peers.'
Read more on Bluegrass Today, where a half-hour video of the Boys on stage shows that we can look forward to welcoming a band that sounds, looks, and feels like bluegrass of the first generation.
Labels: Media, Video, Visiting bands
