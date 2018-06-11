News of past visitors
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA), who were here on tour in the bad weather of early March, have released an optimistic new single, Chris's song 'Bend in the road' (not to be confused with his 'Fork in the road', IBMA Song of the Year in 2007). Hear the new song and see the related video here.
*The Slocan Ramblers (CAN), who toured Ireland last October, will release a new album, Queen City jubilee, this week. The track 'Through and through' can be heard on Bluegrass Today.
*Tony Williamson of Mandolin Central has received a 2018 North Carolina Heritage Award. Richard Thompson's feature on Bluegrass Today gives ample details on Williamson's life in music, his development as a mandolinist, the influence of Bill Monroe, and much more. There is a five-and-a-half-minute video about his life and values (also on YouTube), the last part of which shows him picking with our friends from Red Wine (I).
