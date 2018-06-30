New single from this year's Omagh headliners
Darin and Brooke Aldridge (USA) are scheduled to perform later this year at the 27th Annual Bluegrass Festival in the Ulster American Folk Park near Omagh, Co. Tyrone, on Saturday and Sunday, 1-2 September. Thanks to Mountain Home Music Company for the news that they have released their latest single, the Louvin Brothers song 'Every time you leave'. Their stunning harmony singing of this number can be heard on YouTube.
Darin and Brooke Aldridge are on the cover of the May issue of Bluegrass Unlimited, with a substantial article on them inside by Ted Lehmann.
Labels: Festivals, Media, Recordings, Visiting players
