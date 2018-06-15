McLain Family Band (USA) in Ireland, 15-21 July 2018
Thanks to John Nyhan for this photo of the McLain Family Band from Berea, KY, and the following details of their tour in Ireland a month from now. This will be part of a tour in Europe throughout the whole of July, marking the fiftieth anniversary of when the band began playing as a family.
In those fifty years, the McLain Family Band have played in sixty-two countries, in all fifty states of the USA, and in some of the most prestigious venues. They have just released a book, The McLain Family Band: 50 years of music, a pictorial history, and their most recent album Celebrate life. Multi-instrumentalist Al White has played in Ireland before, as leader of the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble. The McLains' full schedule in Ireland is as follows:
Sun. 15th: Church of Ireland, Bruff, Co. Limerick, 8.00 p.m., tel. 086 302 7976
Mon. 16th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m., tel. 087 792 1771
Tues. 17th: O Gliasan's Pub (concert room), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m., tel. 086 846 4509 (A Sixmilebridge Folk Club Presentation)
Wed. 18th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m., tel. 068 22566
Thurs. 19th: Market House, Miltown Malbay, Co .Clare, 9.00 p.m., tel. 087 688 1650
Fri. 20th-Sat. 21st: Ardara Bluegrass Festival, Ardara, Co. Donegal, tel. 087 690 0714
