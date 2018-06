L-r: Daxon Lewis, Alice White, Raymond W. McLain,

Ruth McLain, Al White

Thanks tofor the news that the McLain Family Band from Berea, KY, will now be arriving in Ireland on, as part of a tour in Europe throughout the whole of July to mark fifty years since the family began playing as a band led by the late, father of Raymond, Ruth, and Alice.In those fifty years, the McLain Family Band have played in sixty-two countries, in all fifty states of the USA, and in some of the most prestigious venues. They have just released a book,, and their most recent album. Multi-instrumentalisthas toured in Ireland before more than once, as leader of the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble.The McLains' schedule in Ireland from 15 July, culminating in the 11th Ardara Bluegrass Festival , Ardara, Co. Donegal (20-21 July), is already on the BIB calendar. Dates for the extra week (9-14 July) will be announced as soon as possible. For bookings and further info, contactby e-mail

