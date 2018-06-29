McLain Family Band tour now begins 8 July 2018
L-r: Daxon Lewis, Alice White, Raymond W. McLain,
Ruth McLain, Al White
Thanks to John Nyhan for the news that the McLain Family Band from Berea, KY, will now be arriving in Ireland on Sunday week (8 July 2018), as part of a tour in Europe throughout the whole of July to mark fifty years since the family began playing as a band led by the late Raymond K. McLain, father of Raymond, Ruth, and Alice.
In those fifty years, the McLain Family Band have played in sixty-two countries, in all fifty states of the USA, and in some of the most prestigious venues. They have just released a book, The McLain Family Band: 50 years of music, a pictorial history, and their most recent album Celebrate life. Multi-instrumentalist Al White has toured in Ireland before more than once, as leader of the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble.
The McLains' schedule in Ireland from 15 July, culminating in the 11th Ardara Bluegrass Festival, Ardara, Co. Donegal (20-21 July), is already on the BIB calendar. Dates for the extra week (9-14 July) will be announced as soon as possible. For bookings and further info, contact John Nyhan by e-mail.
