Thanks to the indispensablefor the news that the Hot Rock Pilgrims are playing at the Village Arts Centre in Kilworth, Co. Cork, on Tuesday 12 June, starting at 8.15 p.m. Enquiries: tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail The Hot Rock Pilgrims are(lead vocals, guitar),(dobro),(fiddle),(banjo), and(bass). Their complete tour in Ireland, as shown on their online schedule , is:Thurs. 7th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.Fri. 8th: Cobblers Bar, Westport, Co. Mayo, doors 9.30 p.m. (part of Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival)Sat. 9th: Town Hall Theatre, Westport, Co. Mayo (part of Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival)Sun. 10th: Spells Bar, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, doors 8.00 p.m.Tues. 12th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.Thurs. 14th: The Secret Garden, Galway city, doors 7.00 p.m.Fri. 15th: Levis's Bar, Ballydehob, Co. CorkSat. 16th: The Strand Bar, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, 10.00 p.m.Sun. 17th: The Blue Light, Sandyford, Dublin, 8.00 p.m.

Labels: concerts, Festivals, Tours, Visiting bands, Weather. Venues