Hot Rock PIlgrims in Kilworth, 12 June 2018 - and full tour schedule
Hot Rock Pilgrims are playing at the Village Arts Centre in Kilworth, Co. Cork, on Tuesday 12 June, starting at 8.15 p.m. Enquiries: tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail.
The Hot Rock Pilgrims are Hubert Murray (lead vocals, guitar), Bruno Pichler (dobro), Kieran Towers (fiddle), Dan Edwards (banjo), and Sam Rose (bass). Their complete tour in Ireland, as shown on their online schedule, is:
Thurs. 7th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
Fri. 8th: Cobblers Bar, Westport, Co. Mayo, doors 9.30 p.m. (part of Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival)
Sat. 9th: Town Hall Theatre, Westport, Co. Mayo (part of Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival)
Sun. 10th: Spells Bar, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, doors 8.00 p.m.
Tues. 12th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.
Thurs. 14th: The Secret Garden, Galway city, doors 7.00 p.m.
Fri. 15th: Levis's Bar, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Sat. 16th: The Strand Bar, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, 10.00 p.m.
Sun. 17th: The Blue Light, Sandyford, Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
