The evening of 21 June has yet to come in the USA, so it's not too late to wish a happy 80th birthday (what remains of it) to Eddie Adcock , one of the most original and inventive 5-string banjo players in or out of bluegrass, not to mention his prowess on guitar. The picture, from the front cover of Vintage banjo jam (Patuxent CD-300), shows Eddie Adcock and his Epiphone banjo in the early 1960s as a member of the 'classic' Country Gentlemen, who were collectively inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 1996.The BIB also records with regret the death of, singer, songwriter, and guitarist, who died last Friday at the age of 83. One of the most powerful women singers of her time, she performed and recorded for years withof Oklahoma. They made several tours outside the US, and on one trip in the 1970s played at Belfast in a show presented by promoter and record-shop owner. On that occasion they were supported by a version of the, withas mandolin player.Much more on Delia Bell, together with YouTube recordings, is on's obituary on Bluegrass Today . Thanks toof Derry for this memory of John McCourt:

Labels: History, People, Sackville