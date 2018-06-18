Evan Lyons Collective at Tamworth Bluegrass Festival this coming weekend
Tamworth Bluegrass Festival, which will be held this coming weekend (22-4 June) in the heart of the English midlands. The lineup includes the outstanding young banjo player Evan Lyons of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, leading the Evan Lyons Collective (Noel Dashwood (dobro) and Max Vizard (guitar), both based in England). Evan's name is third on the list in the poster image. A link to a YouTube video of his trio playing at last year's Westport festival is on the Tamworth website.
G-runs 'n Roses (CZ) and the Buffalo Gals (USA/UK) will be playing at Tamworth (both bands were at the 12th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival eight days ago); so will premier English bands such as the Down County Boys, the New Essex Bluegrass Band (headliners at the 24th Athy festival in 2014), the Morris Boys, and many more. The full lineup is here.
