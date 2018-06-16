Chris & Sally Jones (USA/CAN) in Ireland, 3 July 2018
Chris Jones (touring here last March with his Night Drivers band) and his wife Sally Jones (singer, songwriter, and bandleader in her own right) will be making a brief visit to Ireland early next month, as they will be attending a wedding in Scotland.
They will be doing only two shows in Ireland, both on 3 July, joined by their daughter Joanna, who will be making a guest appearance.
Tues. 3rd July: Mallow Library, Thomas Davis St., Mallow, Co. Cork, 3.00 p.m. Tel. 087 792 1771
House concert, Buttevant, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m. (places limited). Tel. 087 792 1771
Support act at the house concert will be Pat Horgan of the Dizzy Blues Band, who will be doing a solo gig.
