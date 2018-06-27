Blue Light Smugglers at the Cabin, Thurs. 28 June 2018
Cabin Session of 2018 will take place tomorrow night (Thursday 28 June) at Uncle Tom's Cabin, Dundrum, Dublin 14, with the usual format of the Cabin Crew as house band and three guest spots.
The guests include the Blue Light Smugglers (above), who have a residency every Monday night at the Blue Light pub in Barnacullia, about two miles south of the Cabin and much higher above sea level (see the view from the Blue Light, below). The Smugglers describe themselves on their Facebook as 'an acoustic harmony group' who play a wide range of music (thus fitting the Cabin Sessions' eclectic policy very well); in fact, they feature some of the best and most original bluegrass picking on the current Dublin scene. Recommended for any bluegrass fan within reach.
