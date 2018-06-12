Gold Heart Sisters (USA) at the Clew Bay Hotel, Friday night

Saturday afternoon session at McGing's, here led by

the Invisible Jug Band (left)

Tennessee Hennessees get down to it

Hot Rock Pilgrims open the Saturday night concert...

... followed by the Gold Heart Sisters,

... and G-runs 'n Roses (CZ) top the bill

Saturday concert finale with all three bands taking part

Jammed! Sunday afternoon old-time jam in Blouser's: Kate Lissauer

and Tim Rogers with fiddles, right of centre; Ben Keogh, guitar

Daoiri Farrell in Matt Molloy's

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Old-time, Sessions, Venues, Visiting bands