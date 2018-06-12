Another great weekend in Westport
Gold Heart Sisters (USA) at the Clew Bay Hotel, Friday night
Thanks to Des Butler for this report and photos of last weekend's 12th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival:
Well, another Westport Festival has come and sadly gone for another year, leaving us begging for more. From the opening sessions in Blouser's bar to the final folk concert in Matt Molloy's, attendees were treated to some great bluegrass, old-time, swing, and folk ballads throughout the three days and nights of the festival.
The bluegrass and swing being provided by the very talented Tennessee Hennessees, the Thunderbridge Bluegrass Band, the Gold Heart Sisters, and many more very talented and enjoyable bands.
Old time was provided by the Buffalo Gals, Ben Paley, Tab Hunter, and Ben Edwards, and numerous other musicians at the many jamming sessions throughout the weekend. The folk and ballads were provided at the final concert on Sunday night by the excellent balladeer and masterly bouzouki playing of Daoiri Farrell.
This festival's popularity speaks for itself, as I understand that all official concerts were booked out and all venues practically full to capacity. Well done to Uri Kohen and his team for developing this festival to be one of the many enjoyable bluegrass festivals taking place annually in the country. Can't wait for next year's Festival, Uri!
Saturday afternoon session at McGing's, here led by
the Invisible Jug Band (left)
Tennessee Hennessees get down to it
Hot Rock Pilgrims open the Saturday night concert...
... followed by the Gold Heart Sisters,
... and G-runs 'n Roses (CZ) top the bill
Saturday concert finale with all three bands taking part
Jammed! Sunday afternoon old-time jam in Blouser's: Kate Lissauer
and Tim Rogers with fiddles, right of centre; Ben Keogh, guitar
Daoiri Farrell in Matt Molloy's
