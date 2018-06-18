3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree: video previews
Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree has been running a series of video previews on Facebook of artists who will be taking part in the third Jamboree (Fri. 13 July, Sat. 14 July) in Athy, Co. Kildare. The list so far includes Clem O'Brien, the Prairie Jaywalkers, Gary Ferguson & Colin Henry, Pat & Ricky Kelleher, and Evan & Amy Lyons. The Jamboree has also updated the cover picture of its Facebook - see above.
