Since April the Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree has been running a series of video previews on Facebook of artists who will be taking part in the third Jamboree (Fri. 13 July, Sat. 14 July) in Athy, Co. Kildare. The list so far includes, the, and. The Jamboree has also updated the cover picture of its Facebook - see above.

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Media, Video, Visiting players