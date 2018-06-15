12th Westport Festival: on photo and video
For everyone who was at last weekend's 12th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival and wants reminders, or who wasn't at it (or was, but couldn't get round to everything) and wants to find what they missed - photos and videos are being added to the Festival's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The latter includes footage from the official launch party on 28 April with music by Mules & Men. Official videos on the channel are by Pervege Free Films.
