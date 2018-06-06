11th Ardara Bluegrass Festival, 20-22 July 2018
11th Ardara Bluegrass Festival in Ardara, Co. Donegal, on the weekend Friday 20th-Sunday 22nd July 2018, with two powerful and respected American bands - Jeff Scroggins & Colorado from Colorado, and the McLain Family Band from Kentucky - and a rapidly rising young Dublin-based band, Mules & Men, who are launching their debut single 'Procrastination blues' in Belfast next week (see the last post on the BIB).
The McLain Family Band are scheduled to tour in Europe throughout July. The BIB hopes to publish as soon as possible the dates that they and Jeff Scroggins & Colorado will be playing in Ireland.
