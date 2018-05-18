Woody Pines (USA) at Naul, Sat. 19 May 2018
Woody Pines have so far played three dates of their current tour in Ireland; tonight they are at the Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely, Co. Wicklow; and the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, sends word that the last show in the tour will be at the Centre tomorrow night (Sat. 19 May).
As always at the Centre's evening concerts, doors open at 8.00 p.m. and the show starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets (€18 / €14 in advance; €20 / €16 on the door) can be booked online at the Centre's event web page, where there are more details, ample quotes from enthusiastic reviews, a performance video, and a link to the band's YouTube channel.
