Two Time Polka: details of June gigs
Two Time Polka announces the band's June gigs:
Ireland Bike Fest
Fri. 1st: The Harley Bar, Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Adm. free. Start 9.30 p.m. Tel. 064 6671554
Strawberry Roots Festival
Sat. 2nd: Holohan's Bar, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Adm. free. Start 10.30 p.m. Tel: 0539235743
Strings & Things Festival
Sun. 3rd: Main stage (open air), Clashmore, Co. Waterford. Adm. free. Start 7.00 p.m. Tel. 087 4148651
Strawberry Roots Festival
Sun. 3rd: Treacy's Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Adm. free. Start 11.00 p.m. Tel. 0539237798
Michael Dwyer Festival
Fri. 8th: Lighthouse Bar, Allihies, Co, Cork. Adm. free. Start 10.00 p.m. Tel. 02773000
Munich, Germany:
Thurs. 14th: Kennedy's Bar, Sendlinger-Tor-Platz 11, 80336 Munich. Adm. free. Start 10.00 p.m.
Fri. 15th: Kilian's Bar, Frauenplatz 11, 80331 Munich. Adm. free. Start 9.00 p.m.
Irish Bayrisch Festival
Sat. 16th: Main stage (open air), Rindermarkt, 80331 Munich. Adm. free. Start 9.00 p.m.
Sun. 17th: Main stage (open air), Rindermarkt, 80331 Munich. Adm. free. Start 3.00 p.m.
Bluegrass and Nashville Dunfanaghy (BAND) Festival
Fri. 22nd: The Shibeen at the Oyster Bar, Main St. Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Adm. free. Start 10.00 p.m. Tel. 074 9136039.
Sat. 23rd: Roonie's Nightclub, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Adm. free. Start 8.00 p.m. Tel. 074 9136101.
Sun. 24th: Molly's Bar, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Start 2.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 074 9100050
