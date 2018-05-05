Traction for the Bühl Bluegrass Festival
16th International Bühl Bluegrass Festival next Friday and Saturday (11-12 May) - thanks to our good friend Walter Fuchs for the press photo above, taken to mark the festival launch. Those present include Walter (extreme right) and his son Patrick (second from left, in light blue), the present festival director. The big John Deere tractor represents sponsorship by the Josef Oechsle firm - very appropriate for a bluegrass festival, in view of Larry Sparks's 2002 hit recording of 'John Deere tractor'.
The festival's Facebook now has at its head the photo below, showing Peter Rowan backed by our Italian friends Red Wine.
