Thunder and Rain toured Ireland on a crowded twelve-day schedule organised for them by the indispensable John Nyhan.
Now Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency announces that Thunder and Rain will be touring in the UK and Ireland early next year for a three-week run (6-27 Mar. 2019). A bio of the band is on the Brookfield Knights website, where links to the band's own website and Facebook, and to audio recordings and YouTube videos, can be found.
Thunder and Rain form a collective, drawing on a pool of strong players from their region. They toured last year with a four-piece configuration of Errin Peet-Lukes (guitar, vocals), Peter Weber (mandolin, vocals), Chris Herbst (dobro), and Ian Haegele (bass, vocals; previously here with the Martin Gilmore Trio). They have since added Natalie Padilla (fiddle) to their core group; Brookfield Knights' artists page shows founder-member Weber still on mandolin, while the band's online bio puts Dylan McCarthy in that spot. Loudon adds:
Please let us know if you would like to grab them for a slot in your programme and if possible, indicate if you have more than one option available in that timeframe to give us some wiggle room when planning sensible routing.
Contact Loudon via the agency website or direct by e-mail.
