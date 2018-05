A year ago (see the BIB for 5 May 2017) the young Colorado country/ folk/ bluegrass band Thunder and Rain toured Ireland on a crowded twelve-day schedule organised for them by the indispensableNowof the UK's Brookfield Knights agency announces that Thunder and Rain will be touring in the UK and Ireland early next year for a three-week run (). A bio of the band is on the Brookfield Knights website , where links to the band's own website and Facebook , and to audio recordings and YouTube videos, can be found. Thunder and Rain form a collective, drawing on a pool of strong players from their region. They toured last year with a four-piece configuration of(guitar, vocals),(mandolin, vocals),(dobro), and(bass, vocals; previously here with the Martin Gilmore Trio). They have since added(fiddle) to their core group; Brookfield Knights' artists page shows founder-member Weber still on mandolin, while the band's online bio putsin that spot. Loudon adds:Contact Loudon via the agency website or direct by e-mail

Labels: Agencies, Tours, Visiting bands