The power of music
The BIB editor reports:
Niall Toner, describing the concert by Molly Tuttle and Rachel Baiman at Kilkenny on Monday, calls it 'a superb example of the power, drive, and pure entertainment value that is to be found in acoustic music performed with passion, love and conviction and outright talent, to a LISTENING audience'. Niall's full account is on his band's Facebook.
Last night (11 May) I was at the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, seeing and hearing Brittany and Natalie Haas. I won't try to match Niall's words; but if I should have another musical experience that is anywhere near as good in what remains of 2018, I shall consider myself undeservedly lucky.
Labels: concerts, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home