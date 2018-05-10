Mother Maybelle
Thanks to Richard Thompson for a reminder that Maybelle Addington Carter ('Mother Maybelle') was born 109 years ago today, near Nickelsville, Scott county, VA. Her influence as a member of the Carter Family, and individually as an innovator on guitar and autoharp, is immeasurable. The BIB will carry more information later this year to mark the anniversary of her death (23 Oct. 1978), and next year on the anniversary of her birth.
