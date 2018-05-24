Small Glories (CAN) in Ireland, 6-10 June 2018
A reminder from Tom Stapleton of the BIB post of two weeks ago, with special reference to folk powerhouse pair The Small Glories (CAN) - Cara Luft (clawhammer banjo, guitar) and J.D. Edwards (guitar, harmonica). Their gigs in Ireland, which come at the end of a tour including Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain, are:
Wed. 6th June: Colfer's Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Thurs. 7th: Coughlan's Bar, Cork city, 9.00 p.m.
Fri. 8th: Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 28 Parliament St., Kilkenny city, 9.30 p.m., €15
Sat. 9th: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)
Sun. 10th: Monroe's Tavern, Galway city, 8.30 p.m.
Tom draws attention to the Leap Castle show on 9 June, for which seats can be reserved by phoning or texting 087 2238040. Eight videos are on the Small Glories website.
