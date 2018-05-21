Petr Brandejs in Dublin
The BIB editor writes:
It was my bad luck to be away from Dublin last week when Petr Brandejs (CZ) was in town and dropped in on the regular Tuesday Dublin Bluegrass Jam at Sin É on Ormond Quay. A photo from the evening (below) can be seen on Petr's Facebook.
Petr has been for many years one of the leading bluegrass people in Europe: longtime chairman of the Bluegrass Association of the Czech Republic and a mainstay of the European Bluegrass Music Association in its early years; one of the finest banjo-players anywhere, with long experience in leading workshops throughout Europe (he's a certified Wernick Method teacher); leader of his own adventurous Petr Brandejs Band, and also banjoist for the solidly traditional Bluegrass Cwrkot. And there's more. His website can be read in English using Google Translate.
