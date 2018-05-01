John Caulfield's recovery: update
GoFundMe scheme was set up by his US friends with a target sum of $10,000, which was raised inside three weeks.
Ingrid Scozzafava, the appeal organiser, now reports that John is making heroic efforts in his recovery; however, as he will be needing more care for a long time, the target has been raised to $25,000, of which about half has been raised in a month. Donations can be made through the GoFundMe website.
