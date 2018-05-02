JigJam (and other familiar names) on IBMA WOB showcase schedule
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces its official showcase schedule for this year's World of Bluegrass (25-9 Sept.) in Raleigh, NC. The roster of artists playing the showcases can be seen on this e-newsletter, and it includes several names familiar to audiences in Ireland.
Among the US groups who have been here several times - such as the Special Consensus, Cedar Hill, and Jeff Scroggins & Colorado - are Tullamore's own JigJam (below). Also taking part are the hot UK band Flats & Sharps from Cornwall, who (we believe) were on the same evening concert with JigJam at a past Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival.
|JigJam
