29 May 2018

Highlight review in BU for Midnight Skyracer album

In the June issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine (not yet shown on BU's website), Michael K. Brantley gives a Highlight review to Fire, the 'lightning in a bottle' debut album by the UK's 'girl power' band Midnight Skyracer, with Tabitha Agnew of Co. Armagh on banjo - 'super-clean', says the reviewer about her playing, adding that Ron Block offers a hearty endorsement of the album.

Congratulations to Midnight Skyracer! Fire is available from the band's website at £12 (inc. UK P&P) or £14 (worldwide).

