For Stanley fans
Anyone who loves the music of Carter and Ralph Stanley is recommended to read Chris Smith's article 'A visit to the Stanley Brothers' birthplace' on Bluegrass Today. You'll know why when you get there.
Chris Smith is guitarist and lead singer with the Ohio band Caney Creek. Although the video section of the band's website is still in the making, there is enough of their music on YouTube to reassure anyone that the Stanley spirit is alive and kicking.
Labels: History
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home