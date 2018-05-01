Darin and Brooke Aldridge (USA) for Omagh 2018
Bluegrass Unlimited magazine for the news that Darin and Brooke Aldridge will be in Ireland later this year. They are on the cover of the May BU, with a substantial article on them inside by Ted Lehmann.
Their online tour schedule shows that for their first visit to Ireland they will be performing at the 27th Annual Bluegrass Festival in the Ulster American Folk Park near Omagh, Co. Tyrone, on Saturday and Sunday, 1-2 September. The BU feature also mentions trips this year to the Czech Republic and France.
