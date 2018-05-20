Danny McCarthy
Gerry Fitzpatrick sends the sad news that Danny McCarthy, of Mentor Books, Sandyford, Dublin 18, and Kenmare, Co. Kerry, died suddenly on Thursday 18 May. Danny had a long and active history in trad, folk, and other acoustic music circles, which included his organising (together with Gerry and the BIB editor) the weekly sessions in Rosie O'Grady's bar at Harold's Cross, Dublin, in 2005-7.
Danny's body will be at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Monday 21 May from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m., followed by removal on Tuesday morning to the church of St John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, for 9.30 a.m. mass, and burial at Mount Venus cemetery, Rockbrook, Co. Dublin. Details are given here. The BIB extends every sympathy to his family, friends, and colleagues.
