Brittany & Natalie Haas (USA) at Naul, 11 May 2018
Thanks to the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre in Naul, Co. Dublin, for the news (just received) that Brittany & Natalie Haas (USA) will be performing there this coming Friday, 11 May, playing music from Appalachian and other traditions on fiddle and cello. As usual for the Centre, doors open at 8.00 p.m. and the show starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets (€13 / €10 in advance, €15 / €12 at the door) can be booked online through the Centre's website.
They will also be playing over the weekend at the Baltimore Fiddle Fair in Co. Cork, which begins tomorrow (10 May).
