Last October, we were lucky enough to welcome Texas-based country/folk duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay for their first ever Irish tour. The duo played the Bunratty Banjo Festival, Balla Bluegrass Festival, and a number of extra dates around the country.Based on the success of that tour, the Electric Cave Production and Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are delighted to announce their next Irish tour. The tour will include nine shows around the Island (north and south).Brennen & Noel are performing very high-quality country/ folk original songs, and it is a show that shouldn't be missed by any music fans.Fri. 15th June: American Bar , BelfastSat. 16th: Leo's Tavern , Meenaleck, Co. DonegalSun. 17th: House concert, DerryTues. 19th: Finn's Bar , Borrisoleigh, Co. TipperaryWed. 20th: Bridge St. , Castlebar, Co. MayoThurs. 21st: The White Horse , Ballincollig, Co. CorkFri. 22nd: Levis' , Ballydehob, Co. CorkSat. 23rd: House concert, Westport, Co. MayoSun. 24th: Campbell's Tavern , Headford, Co. Galway

