Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay return to Ireland, 15-24 June 2018
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, who writes:
Last October, we were lucky enough to welcome Texas-based country/folk duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay for their first ever Irish tour. The duo played the Bunratty Banjo Festival, Balla Bluegrass Festival, and a number of extra dates around the country.
Based on the success of that tour, the Electric Cave Production and Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are delighted to announce their next Irish tour. The tour will include nine shows around the Island (north and south).
Brennen & Noel are performing very high-quality country/ folk original songs, and it is a show that shouldn't be missed by any music fans.
Fri. 15th June: American Bar, Belfast
Sat. 16th: Leo's Tavern, Meenaleck, Co. Donegal
Sun. 17th: House concert, Derry
Tues. 19th: Finn's Bar, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary
Wed. 20th: Bridge St., Castlebar, Co. Mayo
Thurs. 21st: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Fri. 22nd: Levis', Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Sat. 23rd: House concert, Westport, Co. Mayo
Sun. 24th: Campbell's Tavern, Headford, Co. Galway
