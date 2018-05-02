[This post was first published with the statement (based on the image, shown left, from the publisher's website) that Pete Wernick edited the book. We learn now that this is not the case.]

Thanks tofor drawing our attention to a new book released on 1 May: Bluegrass, newgrass, old-time, and Americana music , written byand published by Pelican Press in the USA.Craig Harris has followed bluegrass music for fifty years and has written extensively on it and other music for most of that time, and the sixty-three photos in the book were all taken by him as staff photographer at many festivals. The list of musicians he has interviewed is too long to reproduce here; for more details, see Richard's feature on Bluegrass Today , where there is an exhilarating twelve-minute music video about the book (also on YouTube ).This looks like an indispensable complement to's classic history of bluegrass. The Pelican website gives the list price as $24.95 but also offers it at $19.96 (or $16.95 and $13.56 as an e-publication).

