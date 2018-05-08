Benny Martin
Benjamin Edward 'Benny' Martin, one of the most influential fiddle players of the first generation of bluegrass, was born ninety years ago today, on 8 May 1928 in Sparta, TN, and died in Nashville on 13 Mar. 2001. If you've heard Joost van Es of 4 Wheel Drive playing and singing 'Me and my fiddle' - that was Benny's first recorded composition, released about the time of his first Grand Ole Opry appearance while still in his teens.
An account of Benny Martin's life, written by Gary Reid for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, is here. His own account of how he came to hear of the death of his friend and rival Calvin Scott 'Scotty' Stoneman appears in Roni Stoneman's book Pressing on.
