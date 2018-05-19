Banjo books from the University of Illinois Press
The Old Time Herald (OTH) mentions that the University of Illinois Press's splendid 'Music in American Life' series will be publishing Banjo roots and branches: West African precursors, African-Caribbean origins, North American journeys later this year. Edited by Robert Winans, who like George R. Gibson is among the ten contributors, the book will have 344 pages, twenty color photos, twenty monochrome photo, and twenty-two music examples, at prices of $99.00 hardback and $32.95 paperback.
OTH also carries a review of another University of Illinois Press publication, this time in its 'Folklore Studies in a Multicultural World' series: Richard Jones-Bamman's Building new banjos for an old-time world, released last October at $95.00 (hardback), $27.95 (paper), and $25.16 (e-book).
