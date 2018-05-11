Americana news from Tom Stapleton
Tom Stapleton, veteran promoter of acoustic music, sends word of two Americana duos who will be in Ireland in the near future in the course of European tours, and playing several of the same venues here. Both acts have plenty of their music on YouTube.
Jon Dee Graham (USA) is the only musician to have been inducted three times into the Austin Music Hall of Fame. Accompanied by his son William Harries Graham on electric guitar, he will be playing these gigs:
Wed. 23rd May: Monroe's Tavern, Galway city
Thurs. 24th: Coughlan's Bar, Cork city
Sat. 26th: Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 28 Parliament St., Kilkenny city, €15
Sun. 27th: Harbour Bar, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Mon. 28th: Whelan's, Wexford St., Dublin 2
Folk powerhouse pair The Small Glories (CAN) comprise Cara Luft (clawhammer banjo, guitar) and J.D. Edwards (guitar, harmonica). Their Irish gigs come at the end of a tour including Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain. Their shows in Ireland are:
Wed. 6th June: Colfer's Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Thurs. 7th: Coughlan's Bar, Cork city, 9.00 p.m.
Fri. 8th: Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 28 Parliament St., Kilkenny city, 9.30 p.m., €15
Sat. 9th: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)
Sun. 10th: Monroe's Tavern, Galway city, 8.30 p.m.
