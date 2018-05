, veteran promoter of acoustic music, sends word of two Americana duos who will be in Ireland in the near future in the course of European tours, and playing several of the same venues here. Both acts have plenty of their music on YouTube. Jon Dee Graham (USA) is the only musician to have been inducted three times into the Austin Music Hall of Fame. Accompanied by his sonon electric guitar, he will be playing these gigs:Wed. 23rd May: Monroe's Tavern, Galway cityThurs. 24th: Coughlan's Bar, Cork citySat. 26th: Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 28 Parliament St., Kilkenny city, €15Sun. 27th: Harbour Bar, Bray, Co. WicklowMon. 28th: Whelan's, Wexford St., Dublin 2 Folk powerhouse pair The Small Glories (CAN) comprise(clawhammer banjo, guitar) and(guitar, harmonica). Their Irish gigs come at the end of a tour including Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain. Their shows in Ireland are:Wed. 6th June: Colfer's Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. WexfordThurs. 7th: Coughlan's Bar, Cork city, 9.00 p.m.Fri. 8th: Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 28 Parliament St., Kilkenny city, 9.30 p.m., €15Sat. 9th: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)Sun. 10th: Monroe's Tavern, Galway city, 8.30 p.m.

Labels: Americana, Folk, Songwriting, Venues, Visiting players