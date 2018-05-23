A great American tapestry
Rhiannon Giddens at last year's IBMA World of Bluegrass. The theme is further developed in A great American tapestry: the many strands of mountain music, a new film by David Weintraub, presented on DVD by the Center for Cultural Preservation in North Carolina.
Rhiannon Giddens is among the many musicians taking part, along with other members of the Carolina Chocolate Drops; ballad singers Sheila Kay Adams, Joe Penland, Betty Smith, Bobby McMillon, Donna Ray Norton and more; members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee; Appalachian music experts Phil Jamison, Cece Conway, and Doug Orr; and many more.
The seventy-minute film will be shown at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum (BCMM) in Bristol, TN/VA, on 30 June, with the director present for questions. A three-minute trailer can be seen on the BCMM website and on YouTube. The DVD is available from the Center for Cultural Preservation for $18.00.
*A twenty-four-and-a-half-minute video of the Keynote Address is on Vimeo.
