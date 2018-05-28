12th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival - not long now!
Thanks to Uri Kohen, head of the organising team of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, for this announcement:
It is now less than two weeks till the 12th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in Westport, Co. Mayo. Over the weekend, the Festival was voted as one of the top 25 small festivals in Ireland.
The Festival will start on 8 June at 12.30 at the Creel Café with the fabulous Ben Paley and Tab Hunter and continue for three all-days with over twenty-five concerts, pub gigs, sessions, square dance, kids' show, luthiers showcase, record fair, and much more. Tickets for the main events are selling fast and it is highly recommended to purchase them online in advance of travelling to Westport.
The organising committee want to remind the many people who will travel to Westport to book accommodation in advance, as Westport is going to be very busy over the festival weekend.
Looking forward to see you all in Westport - June 8-10!
The schedule shown above can be downloaded here. It is also available in print, in full colour and headed by the image shown at top.
Labels: concerts, Festivals, Jams, Luthiers, Sessions, Sheep, Visiting bands, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home