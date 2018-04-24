Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival: launch party THIS SATURDAY
|Rosa Kinsella
On the weekend of 8-10 June one of Westport's main summer musical events - the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival - will be staged for the twelfth time. As in previous years, the festival will include over twenty-five concerts, pub gigs, sessions, and workshops in eleven different venues.
This Saturday (28 April) will mark the first event of many to promote this year's festival. The event will take place in McGing's pub (High St.) and will included words by the council and the venues' representatives as well as by Uri Kohen - Festival founder and producer.
On the night we will reveal the festival's main acts and information on the entire weekend as well as the numbers of promotional events to take place in the weeks leading to the main event. Music on the night will be provided by local singer/ songwriter Rosa Kinsella and four-piece Dublin-based bluegrass band Mules & Men.
|Mules & Men
The organising committee are looking forward to meet all the followers of the festival and to enjoy a great night of music.
Saturday 28 April
9.30 p.m.
McGing's Pub
Admission Free
A video of Rosa Kinsella singing her song 'Each day' can be seen here, and a video of Mules & Men performing 'Caleb Myer' is here.
